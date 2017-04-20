Shoppers offered the chance to pay with a fingerprint in new credit card trial

Struggling to remember a pin number could become a thing of the past under a trial offering shoppers the chance to pay with a swipe of a finger.

Mastercard has been developing new technology which allows customers to verify their identify by giving their fingerprint.

It is the latest in biometric security measures aiming to make use of unique physical features than cannot be easily copied or stolen.

It follows similar initiatives including a trial offering the chance to pay with a selfie.

Ajay Bhalla, the president of enterprise risk and security at Mastercard, said the new fingerprint technology offered both convenience and a reduced risk of fraud.