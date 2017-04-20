Study finds link between being skinny and depression

Experts believe they have found the first evidence of a significant link between being underweight and being depressed.

The study showed that both men and women are affected by negative thoughts about being too thin.

This differs from depression among obese people, which mostly affects women.

However, experts from Seoul National University of Medicine, who led the study, were unable to say whether depression leads to thinness or if being thin leads to depression.

It may be that depressed people are more prone to losing weight, or that being skinny leads to depression, they said.