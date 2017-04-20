President Trump: The First 100 Days

Three months into this administration, will the real Donald Trump please stand up? Over the last 100 days - it feels like 100 months to many emotionally exhausted, politically engaged Americans - we have seen two personalities in the Oval Office. There is the populist, Twitter-driven maverick who is driving the Washington political élite insane. And then there is the man who has been captured by the Establishment, who intervenes in Syria, courts the Chinese President and is critical of Russia. To put it another way, Trump remains an infuriating riddle. Impossible to easily categorise or analyse, he's driving journalists, analysts, foreign diplomats and his own officials into paroxysms of anguish as he sends out wildly contradictory messages.

Donald Trump's first three months in office have been eventful. Credit: AP

So, as we approach the 100 day mark of his Presidency, I took to the road to see what Americans out in the heartland are making of Donald Trump's tumultuous administration. I have been speaking to Trump-voting factory workers in Ohio, an undocumented immigrant who is in hiding in San Diego, a Hispanic politician in Los Angeles, a gay woman in Hollywood, and a Trump ally in Florida. How do they assess these opening 100 days? What is at stake? Do they see signs of an economic recovery?

There are divided opinions on President Trump in many households across the US. Credit: ITV News

What I found was something more alarming than political division. I discovered that a rupture is taking place within some families and in many communities, arguably aided by a hyper-partisan media that feeds off the passions and polarisation. Kassie hasn't spoken to her father since election night. She was a Clinton supporter, he voted for Trump. Kassie takes that as a personal affront and told me that she now understands how families in America in the 1860s fought on different sides of the Civil War. That is how strongly she feels. But over in Ohio, industrial worker Geno di Fabio is euphoric with Trump's young Presidency. He already detects the signs of the local economy picking up steam. Geno believes that Trump is delivering on his campaign promises. He talks of fellow workers having more pride, walking taller, sensing that it is dawn in America once more.

And then there is Roger Stone, the Trump confidante and political ally. He fears that the remnants of the traditional Republican Party are seeking to co-opt the President and convert him into a military and national security hawk. That, Stone believes, would be a terrible betrayal of Trump's promise to be a radical America First nationalist.

The first 100 days have not revealed who the real Trump is, nor whether he can be successful as a President. But when you travel in California, Ohio and Florida and speak to those going about their day to day lives in America you realise the national rift is growing ever-wider. We have watched with astonishment the first 100 days. But this is merely the Opening Act of the great political drama. There are still 1,200 days to go for Trump to show himself and before Americans need to make their judgement at the ballot box.