Trump’s fictitious fleet: US “armada” sailing away from, not towards, Korean peninsula

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. Credit: U.S. Department of Defense

Last week President Trump said that he had sent an “armada,very powerful” to the Korean Peninsula as a warning signal to North Korea. President Trump was referring to the Carl Vinson Strike Group; a carrier on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment. Such strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years. Yet, this somewhat fictitious fleet gliding in full-force towards the North Korean peninsula was not, in reality, deterring North Korea from conducting a sixth nuclear test at all; more a figment of Mr Trump’s imagination. For it emerged that the Carl Vinson group was, in fact,headed in an entirely opposite direction.

The ships are on a scheduled western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. Credit: U.S. Department of Defense

Mr Trump’s “armada” had first to complete a planned period of training exercises with Australia. Adm. Harry Harris, commander, U.S. Pacific Command, directed the Carl Vinson Strike Group to sail north and report on station in the Western Pacific Ocean after departing Singapore April 8. On Wednesday in a White House press conference, press secretary Sean Spicer was questioned on the misleading information regarding the geographical location of the strike group. For Mr Spicer did not, at the time, clarify that the Carl Vinson carrier was actually miles away from the Korean Peninsula.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was questioned over the location of the strike group. Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Mr Spicer claimed he had been previously been asked what signal the strike group had sent to North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-Un, rather than the location, saying he: “Answered that question correctly at the time that it signalled foreign presence, strength, and a reassurance to our allies... I think we were asked very clearly about the use of a carrier group in terms of deterrence and foreign presence and what that meant, and we were -- that's what we discussed.” When challenged on Mr Trump’s somewhat impetuous avowal on the location of the vessel, Spicer stumbled over present and past tense: “The President said that we have an armada going towards the peninsula. That's a fact; it happened -- it is happening, rather.” Spicer later referred additional questions back to the Department of Defense.

President Trump said that he had sent an “armada,very powerful” to the Korean Peninsula. Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh