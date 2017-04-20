- ITV Report
-
'We can change direction of election' says Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will deny that Conservative victory in the general election is a "foregone conclusion", as he makes his first keynote speech of the campaign.
With just seven weeks to go, Mr Corbyn will say his party can "change the direction of this election" by "putting the interests of the majority first".
In a speech in London, he will say that Labour will fight on behalf of Britain's "true wealth creators" and overturn a "rigged system" which favours the wealthy.
He is expected to say that the outcome of the election cannot be predicted with certainty: "Much of the media and establishment are saying this election is a foregone conclusion.
"They think there are rules in politics, which if you don't follow by doffing your cap to powerful people, accepting that things can't really change, then you can't win.
"They say I don't play by the rules - their rules. We can't win, they say, because we don't play their game.
"They're quite right I don't. And a Labour Government elected on June 8 won't play by their rules."
Mr Corbyn will denounce those benefiting from the current system as "wealth extractors" and say it is only to be expected that they will oppose him.
"Of course those people don't want us to win," he said. "Because when we win, it's the people, not the powerful, who win.
"The nurse, the teacher, the small trader, the carer, the builder, the office worker win. We all win."
But he will insist: "Things can and they will change. And Labour in this election will be part of a movement of the British people to make that change."
Controversial business figures like Sir Philip Green, Mike Ashley, Southern Rail and the chief executives of tax-dodging multinationals should be worried about the prospect of a Labour victory, he will say.
"Labour is the party that will put the interests of the majority first," Mr Corbyn is expected to say.
"That's why we will prove the establishment experts wrong and change the direction of this election - because the British people know that they are the true wealth creators, held back by a system rigged for the wealth extractors."
On Wednesday Theresa May put forward her case for "strong and stable leadership" in her first election campaign speech since MPs voted in favour of a General Election.
She appealed to voters to "give me the mandate I need to lead Britain, give me the mandate to speak for Britain, give me the mandate to fight for Britain and give me the mandate to deliver for Britain".
She said she's going to "fight a positive and optimistic campaign".