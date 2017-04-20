- ITV Report
White House press briefing gatecrashed by NFL star
White House press secretary Sean Spicer was left speechless when he was gatecrashed during his daily briefing by an NFL star.
New England Patriots tight end Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, 27, was touring the White House when he poked his head into Mr Spicer's address on Wednesday.
Mr Gronkowski joked "need some help?", before the press secretary replied: "I think I got this, but thank you."
A clearly shocked Mr Spicer laughed, before adding: "Hold on one second. Alright, that was cool."
The star was one of several members of the Patriots team to tour the White House and visit President Trump on Wednesday, to celebrate their Super Bowl success earlier this year.