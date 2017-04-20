White House press briefing gatecrashed by NFL star

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was left speechless when he was gatecrashed during his daily briefing by an NFL star.

New England Patriots tight end Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, 27, was touring the White House when he poked his head into Mr Spicer's address on Wednesday.

Mr Gronkowski joked "need some help?", before the press secretary replied: "I think I got this, but thank you."