Britain has first coal-free day since Industrial Revolution

Britain has seen its first full day without generating any electricity from coal for the first time since the Industrial Revolution.

It is the first time the country has been been without electricity from coal since the world's first centralised public coal-fired generator opened at Holborn Viaduct in London, in 1882.

As the most polluting fossil fuel, coal has seen a significant decline in recent years, accounting for just 9% of electricity production in 2016 and down from around 23% the year before, as coal plants close or switch to burning biomass such as wood pellets.