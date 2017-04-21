Campaign to help teenage F4 driver who lost part of both legs in horror crash passes £650,000

More than £650,000 has been donated to an online fundraising appeal to help teenage racing driver Billy Monger, who has lost part of both his legs after a horror crash.

The rush of contributions - including £15,000 donations from British Formula 1 drivers Jenson Button and Max Verstappen - have easily surpassed the original £260,000 target on the Just Giving appeal for the 17-year-old.

Billy's life-changing amputation came after his Formula 4 car hit a stationary car at 120mph during a race on Sunday.

Onboard footage from a camera mounted on Monger's JHR car showed him crashing into the back of Finnish driver Patrik Pasma's car which appeared to have stopped on the track.