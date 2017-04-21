Children and politicians: The photo ops that produce mixed results

Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn visited Brentry Children Centre in Bristol as part of Labour's election campaign on Friday. Such visits are often fraught with dangers for politicians - not least because of the heightened risk of photographs being snapped that will live long in the memory for the wrong reasons. Here are a selection of some of the best from down the years.

David Cameron, 2015

Credit: PA

On a visit to the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Primary School in Westhoughton near Bolton in April 2015 during the election campaign, then Prime Minister David Cameron met six-year-old Lucy Howarth. As he helped out during a reading lesson, Lucy placed her head on the desk and this classic moment was captured by the watching photographer.

Theresa May, 2017

Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May appeared distressed by what she was being shown by Year Six pupils during a visit to Captain Shaw's Primary School in Bootle, Cumbria.

Ed Miliband, 2011

Credit: PA

Ed Miliband was regularly pictured in slightly awkward poses during his time as Labour leader. In this photo, Mr Miliband was clearly tempted by the plate of biscuits offered to him at the Michael Faraday School in Southwark. The children don't look so sure.

George Osborne, 2013

Credit: PA

This picture was taken when then Chancellor George Osborne visited a nursery in Hammersmith, London, in 2013. It seems the enthusiasm of Mr Osborne was not shared by the child next to him.

Ed Balls, 2010

Credit: PA

Ed Balls got a new piece of kit when he went to a pre-school playgroup at St Gabriel's Church, Essex.

Tony Blair, 2005

Credit: PA

Prime Minister Tony Blair met parents and children at Robinsfield Infants School in London in 2005, but he appeared to struggle to pitch his vision for the country to this shy youngster.

Boris Johnson, 2015

Who could forget this moment. On a visit to Tokyo while Mayor of London, Boris Johnson took part in a Street Rugby tournament with schoolchildren. This was the result.

Credit: PA

Credit: PA

It was all smiles at the end though...

Credit: PA