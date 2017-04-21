Cloudy with some patchy rain and brightness in places

Cloud and rain across Scotland will become sporadic as it pushes southwards into Northern Ireland and northern England on Friday, while the south will remain mostly dry and warm, with some bright and sunny spells.

Moving towards evening expect it to be mostly dry overnight with patchy rain possible across central parts and scattered showers in the north-east. Temperatures will be cold in the north and far south-west but mild elsewhere.

Looking ahead to Saturday it will be colder for most, with some patchy frost at first with scattered showers in the north and parts of the east and wintry conditions on Scottish hills.