Colder air incoming

Brighter into the weekend with some spring sunshine this Saturday - making it a little more cheerful than today for many of us.

More cloud will stick across the south and it'll feel chilly with the grey skies.

Northern and eastern counties will feel colder in the brisk northerly wind. Scotland will be prone to blustery showers.

Elsewhere it will be another dry day for what has been a remarkably dry month so far.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast: