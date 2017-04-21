Committee warns emergency services could face 'potentially catastrophic' communications gap

Ministers have said there will be no gap in the emergency services' communications provision.

It comes as a Commons public accounts committee report indicated that expected delays in transitioning between current emergency communication system 'Airwave' and a new programme may leave police, fire, and ambulance services without proper means to communicate.

Emergency services across the country could be left facing a "potentially catastrophic" six-month gap without access to a crucial communications system, MPs have warned.

Warnings were made by members of the public accounts committee over potential breaks in emergency service communications after they looked in to how the new £1.2 billion project to replace 'Airwave' with a new Emergency Services Network (ESN) will be implemented.

The committee revealed in a report released on Thursday that information provided by Airwave owner Motorola Solutions confirmed the company will stop providing an important piece of infrastructure from March 2020 - essentially turning it off. At the same time a six-month delay in getting the ESN system up and running means it may not be ready until September 2020 creating a potential gap in service.

Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the committee, said: "The potential consequences of a six-month gap in emergency service communications are unthinkable.

"Government needs to tackle this now or the result will be quite simply a tragedy in waiting."

Motorola Solutions said it was working to find a service extension option as part of its commitment to "a smooth transition of the emergency services".

A spokesperson for Motorola said: "We are working with the Home Office and Vodafone to identify viable technical options to extend the service and will be proposing our recommendation in June 2017 to the Home Office.

Brandon Lewis, minister for policing and the fire service, also made assurances that "there will be no gap".

He said: "We are clear that we won't take any risks with public safety and there will be no gap in the emergency services' communications provision.

"The existing Airwave system will continue until transition on to the Emergency Services Network is completed.

"Keeping people safe is our priority, which is why we are delivering the world-leading ESN to support our police, fire and rescue and ambulance crews who work so hard protecting the public and saving lives."