Cuba Gooding Sr dies aged 72

Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr has died at the age of 72.

The Motown Records alum, and father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr, was reportedly found dead in his car in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon - a week before his 73rd birthday.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the former "The Main Ingredient" frontman's body was found in a car parked on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, California.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed officers were investigating the death of a man found in a car on Ventura Boulevard but said there was "no indication of foul play or homicide" and did not name Gooding Sr.