Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

#dosomethingkind: Ugo Ehiogu hailed after poignant last tweet called for acts of kindness

Ugo Ehiogu said he 'felt good' after giving money to a homeless girl.

Former Premier League star Ugo Ehiogu's final tweet has been hailed as a "lasting tribute" to an "amazing bloke" after he urged others to perform a simple act of kindness.

Ehiogu's message to his more than 12,000 followers two days before his shock death said he "felt good" after giving £10 to a homeless girl in London.

The Aston Villa and Middlesbrough hero ended his tweet with the hashtag appeal #dosomethingkind.

Twitter users have reacted in droves at the poignancy of the message in the wake of his death from a heart attack at 44.