- ITV Report
-
#dosomethingkind: Ugo Ehiogu hailed after poignant last tweet called for acts of kindness
Former Premier League star Ugo Ehiogu's final tweet has been hailed as a "lasting tribute" to an "amazing bloke" after he urged others to perform a simple act of kindness.
Ehiogu's message to his more than 12,000 followers two days before his shock death said he "felt good" after giving £10 to a homeless girl in London.
The Aston Villa and Middlesbrough hero ended his tweet with the hashtag appeal #dosomethingkind.
Twitter users have reacted in droves at the poignancy of the message in the wake of his death from a heart attack at 44.