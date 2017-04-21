dosomethingkind: Ugo Ehiogu hailed after poignant last tweet called for acts of kindness

Former Premier League star Ugo Ehiogu's final tweet has been hailed as a "lasting tribute" to an "amazing bloke" after he urged others to perform a simple act of kindness.

Ehiogu's message to his more than 12,000 followers two days before his shock death said he "felt good" after giving £10 to a homeless girl in London.

The Aston Villa and Middlesbrough hero ended his tweet with the hashtag appeal #dosomethingkind.