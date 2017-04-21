Royals reveal how they got Heads Together for mental health campaign

The royals discussed a variety of topics as they discussed their mental health campaign. Credit: Kensington Palace

A new film featuring The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry has been released as part of their Heads Together mental campaign. It captures a conversation between the three in the grounds of Kensington Palace as they chatted about how the idea for them to "come together" to encourage people to talk about mental health come to fruition. Filmed on Wednesday, it covered a range of topics including the emotional changes associated with parenthood and bereavement. William and Kate discussed the trials they faced as new parents when their first child Prince George was born in July 2013, with the Duchess describing it as a "steep learning curve".

Kate said: "Having a child, particularly your first child, is such a life-changing moment, nothing can really prepare you for that. "I remember the first few days with little George, you have no idea really what you're doing no matter how many books you read, nothing can prepare you for it." William agreed, saying: "There's no rule book, there's no training that teaches you how to do it, you've just got to learn from previous generations and hope you can translate it into what you want to do." The Duchess added that when they returned to their home on Anglesey with their baby son: "Those first few weeks you know were a steep learning curve, massively."

The Duke of Cambridge said and Prince Harry should have talked about their mother's death more. Credit: Kensington Palace

During the conversation, Prince William and Harry also conceded they had not talked enough about their mother's death after a car crash in 1997. The Duke told his wife: "But we have been brought closer because of the circumstances as well, that's the thing. You are uniquely bonded because of what we've been through. "But even Harry and I over the years have not talked enough about our mother."

Harry agreed, saying: "Never enough", and when Kate asked if their Heads Together campaign had made him realise this, he replied: "Yeah, I think so." He added: "I always thought to myself, you know, 'what's the point of bringing up the past, what's the point of bringing up something that's only going to make you sad? It ain't going to change it, it ain't going to bring her back.' "And when you start thinking like that it, can be really damaging."

You can watch the royal's full conversation here