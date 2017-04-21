Ex-England defender Ugo Ehiogu dies aged 44

Former Aston Villa and England defender Ugo Ehiogu has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The centre-back was best known for his spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, spending most of his career in the Premier League.

Ehiogu, who earned four caps for England, was the Under-23 coach at Tottenham.

The 44-year-old suffered a heart-attack at Spurs' training ground on Thursday and died in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ehiogu leaves behind his wife Gemma, and a son.

Many in the world of football paid tribute to Ehiogu, including former team-mate Mark Bosnich, following his death on Friday.