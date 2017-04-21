- ITV Report
Ex-England defender Ugo Ehiogu dies aged 44
Former Aston Villa and England defender Ugo Ehiogu has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The centre-back was best known for his spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, spending most of his career in the Premier League.
Ehiogu, who earned four caps for England, was the Under-23 coach at Tottenham.
The 44-year-old suffered a heart-attack at Spurs' training ground on Thursday and died in the early hours of Friday morning.
Ehiogu leaves behind his wife Gemma, and a son.
Many in the world of football paid tribute to Ehiogu, including former team-mate Mark Bosnich, following his death on Friday.
Ehiogu won three League Cups during his career, two while with Aston Villa and another when at Middlesbrough.
During his career, the defender also represented West Brom, Rangers and Sheffield United before retiring in 2009.
After retiring, Ehiogu moved into coaching, including time working for the Football Association before joining Tottenham Hotspur.
Head of Coaching and Player Development at Spurs John McDermott said: “Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the Club. Ugo’s immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family.”
He made his name at Villa Park, representing the club on more than 250 occasions after joining from West Bromwich Albion.
During his playing career he was seen as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, something which saw Middlesbrough break their club transfer record to sign him for £8million from Aston Villa.
After retirement, Ehiogu became involved in the music industry, helping set up a new record label named Dirty Hit, which boasts the likes of The 1975, Ben Khan, Superfood, Benjamin Francis Leftwich and Fossil Collective.