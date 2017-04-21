Extremist prisoners set to be held in 'jails within jails'

Plans to separate extremist prisoners from other inmates by putting them in the equivalent of "jails within jails" are being put in place as part of a new drive to tackle radicalisation behind bars.

Under the scheme three “separation centres” will be created in prisons in England and Wales to provide facilities where up to 28 of the most dangerous extremist prisoners can be housed in order to keep them away from mainstream inmates, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah said the centres will be "a crucial part of our wider strategy to help tackle extremism in prison."

She said: "Any form of extremism must be defeated wherever it is found, and it is right that we separate those who pose the greatest risk in order to limit their influence over other prisoners."