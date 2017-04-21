Game Of Thrones, takeaways and 'dad dancing': Duke and Duchess of Cambridge open up in light-hearted interview

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed their love of Homeland, Game Of Thrones and takeaways during a light-hearted interview.

The Duke also revealed he has seen the funny side of his lads-only skiing trip which saw him mocked for his "dad dancing" - saying it is best for him to "keep away" from the dance floor.

William and his wife Kate were speaking in an interview on Radio 1 to promote their Heads Together mental health campaign.

DJ Scott Mills quizzed the royal couple on a range of topics and asked them about their television viewing habits.

William revealed that they like boxsets, saying: "Homeland, we're big fans of that, and Game Of Thrones."

And when asked if they order takeaways, the Duchess said: "Absolutely, and curry - definitely."

The Duke added: "I'm not so good with spicy food. It doesn't usually get ordered to the palace to be honest, normally someone goes and picks it up."