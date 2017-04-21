Man wanted over gunpoint robbery and kidnap of elderly couple

Police are hunting a man after an elderly couple were kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to withdraw hundreds of pounds from a cash machine.

The couple, aged in their late 70s, were bundled into their own car after the suspect forced his way into their house in Lowton, Wigan armed with a gun and a knife.

He then demanded they give him money, telling them he needed it to buy his dying daughter a present.

The suspect then drove the pair home before kissing the man's wife on the hand saying he would leave their black Landrover Freelander in a supermarket car park so they could collect it later.

Greater Manchester Police want to trace Andrew Evans, 26, in connection with the robbery.

Detective Inspector Paul Rollinson of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: "This prolonged and harrowing ordeal has left this innocent couple shaken and petrified after being violently confronted in their own home.

"It is extremely important that anyone who knows where Evans tells us at the earliest opportunity.

"I’d like to remind people that anyone who knows where Evans is or anyone who is harbouring him and neglects to tell us, will be committing an offence."