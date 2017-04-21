Husband strangled wife after 'taking split badly'

A husband who strangled his wife after "taking the split badly" has been jailed for a minimum of 12 years.

On the night of January 27, James Neary returned to the house he had shared with his wife and killed her during an argument.

Neary - also known as Jimmy - was found the next day sleeping in his wife's car in a car park close to their home in Moston.

He was arrested following the discovery of his wife's body earlier in the day.

Shortly before the murder, Chrissy and James Neary had separated. Those close to the pair said Neary had taken the split badly.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to murder at Manchester Crown Court.

Following the sentencing, Ms Neary's family paid tribute to the "wonderful mother".

A statement said: “Our family is devastated by the loss of our mother Chrissy. She was the glue that held the family together.

“Not only was she a wonderful mother to Abbey, Ryan and Ian but she had four grandchildren who adored her. She was also a loving sister and friend.

“As a family we will never be able to comprehend what happened to our mother. Family life as we know it will never be the same again.

“Our mother was an inspirational woman, not only in her personal life, but in her working life. She had worked hard to better herself and we will never know what our mother could have become.

“We would like to thank everyone for all of their kind messages of support throughout this sad time.”