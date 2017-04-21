Lloyds repays taxpayers' £20.3 billion financial crisis bailout

British taxpayers have recovered all of the £20.3 billion bailout injected into Lloyds Banking Group to prevent it from collapsing during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Chancellor Philip Hammond confirmed that £20.4 billion had been paid back into Government coffers since it began selling its 43% stake in Lloyds in 2013.

The Government's stake included both sales and dividends.

The Government expects to exit its remaining shareholding of less than 2% over the next few months.