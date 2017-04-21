Man arrested as second person partially blinded by acid attack

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following an "awful" acid attack at a nightclub that left two people partially blinded, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at an address in north London.

It came as police carried out arrest warrants at addresses in Milton Keynes and Hertfordshire on Friday.

He was one of three men - including the boyfriend of reality star Ferne McCann - being sought after a corrosive liquid was sprayed during an argument at Mangle in Dalston, east London.