Man arrested over Dortmund bus blast

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week's Dortmund bus attack.

German prosecutors confirmed the arrest of the German-Russian citizen in relation to the bombing of the Borussia Dortmund football team bus on April 11.

A Dortmund player and a policeman were injured when the blasts went off as the bus headed to the stadium for a match against AS Monaco.

According to officials three explosive devices were used in the attack, all equipped with metal pins - one of which buried its way into a headrest on the bus.