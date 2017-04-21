Man fined for burping near police officer wins appeal

A man who was fined for burping loudly near a police officer in Austria has won an appeal to have the penalty overturned.

Edin Mehic was given a ticket for €70 (£59) by a police officer at Prater Park in Vienna last year for violating "public decency with a loud belch next to a police officer".

The bartender let off the deep belch after eating a kebab at an amusement park.

At the time he said he felt an arm on his shoulder and was told he would be reported for a "decency violation"

But on Friday a court document Mr Mehic emailed to The Associated Press showed authorities have ruled in his favour.

It said there was "never proof" that he burped to affront the officer.