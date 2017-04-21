Manchester United mourns fans electrocuted in Nigeria while watching match

Manchester United have offered their condolences after dozens of the club's fans in Nigeria were feared dead in an electrical cable tragedy.

Around 80 supporters were crammed inside a viewing centre in Calabar to watch the club's Europa League victory over Anderlecht.

Officials said at least seven people had died and 10 more were critically injured when the wire fell on the roof.

However residents expect the electrocution death toll to ultimately be far higher.

United tweeted to say the team's "thoughts go out" to those affected by the tragedy.