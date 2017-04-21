- ITV Report
Manchester United mourns fans electrocuted in Nigeria while watching match
Manchester United have offered their condolences after dozens of the club's fans in Nigeria were feared dead in an electrical cable tragedy.
Around 80 supporters were crammed inside a viewing centre in Calabar to watch the club's Europa League victory over Anderlecht.
Officials said at least seven people had died and 10 more were critically injured when the wire fell on the roof.
However residents expect the electrocution death toll to ultimately be far higher.
United tweeted to say the team's "thoughts go out" to those affected by the tragedy.
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company has not commented on the incident.
State governor Ben Ayade said: "It was heart-wrenching that the lives of the young men were lost through electrocution."
The gathering to watch football at viewing centres is popular in Nigeria, with many paying a small fee rather than see the game at home.
Authorities in the country said it is illegal to erect structures under high-tension cables.