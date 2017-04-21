Morrisons recalls green beans after metal pieces found inside

Morrisons are recalling packets of green beans after metal pieces were found in some.

Images posted online showed long, thin, needle-like pieces of metal in the own-brand green beans.

The recall affects 170g packets of Morrisons Trimmed Beans with the display until dates of 22 April 2017, 23 April 2017 and 24 April 2017.

A spokesperson for the supermarket confirmed the recall was under way as a precaution.

She said: "We have been made aware of two incidents involving metal being found in two packets of green beans.

"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority, so as a precaution, we are recalling the products and are continuing with our investigation.

"The relevant authorities have been informed and we are also talking to the two customers."

The supermarket added: "We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety."

Police Scotland said: "We are aware of an incident in Glasgow and are working with other police within the UK to investigate the matter."

It is thought the other packet of beans containing metal pieces was found in Manchester.

Anyone who bought packets of the beans affected by the recall should take them back to the branch they were bought from and they will be issued with a full refund.