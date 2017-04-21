Mortgage rates hit record low as 0.89% product launched

A 'record low' 0.89% mortgage rate has been launched, as a price war between lenders has seen the cost of borrowing fall to its lowest point in nearly 30 years.

Financial experts say the deal, which allows prospective homeowners to borrow money for a two-year period on a 0.89% standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage, represents the lowest mortgage rate since records began in 1988.

There are a couple of catches though and that is that borrowers will have to pay out a product fee of £1,495 to secure the rate - which is being offered by Yorkshire Building Society - and have a deposit of at least 35%.

Alternatively the building society are giving borrowers the option to pay a lower fee of £995 and have a higher mortgage rate of 1.05%.