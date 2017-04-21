Pro-Brexit group Leave.EU investigated over referendum donations and spending

Election watchdogs have opened a investigation into pro-Brexit campaign group over claims they may have broken the law by accepting impermissible donations and failing to declare their spending fully.

The Leave.EU group, which was co-founded by Ukip supporter Arron Banks, faces the probe after officials at the Electoral Commission concluded there were "reasonable grounds" to suspect they may have broken the law.

In a statement, it said the inquiry would focus on whether the campaign group had received "impermissible" donations that it could not legally accept and whether its spending return was incomplete.

"This followed an assessment which concluded that there were reasonable grounds to suspect that potential offences under the law may have occurred," it said in a statement.