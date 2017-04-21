- ITV Report
Pro-Brexit group Leave.EU investigated over referendum donations and spending
Election watchdogs have opened a investigation into pro-Brexit campaign group over claims they may have broken the law by accepting impermissible donations and failing to declare their spending fully.
The Leave.EU group, which was co-founded by Ukip supporter Arron Banks, faces the probe after officials at the Electoral Commission concluded there were "reasonable grounds" to suspect they may have broken the law.
In a statement, it said the inquiry would focus on whether the campaign group had received "impermissible" donations that it could not legally accept and whether its spending return was incomplete.
"This followed an assessment which concluded that there were reasonable grounds to suspect that potential offences under the law may have occurred," it said in a statement.
The Leave.EU group was one of the smaller groups campaigning for Britain to leave the EU in the referendum last summer.
The main group, Vote Leave, was founded by a cross-section of MPs from the main political parties.
Leave. EU was launched by Mr Banks and was largely a vehicle for then-Ukip leader Nigel Farage, though it was intended to act as an umbrella group for a number of pro-Brexit organisations.