Smiling Harry Styles hints he may play Sir Mick Jagger in film

Harry Styles has hinted that he may be primed to play Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger in a new biopic.

The One Direction star was first rumoured to be taking on the role last year and appeared to confirm the story on The Graham Norton Show.

Asked to confirm or deny various reports about him using only facial expressions, Styles dismissed working as an estate agent and using sheep's placenta as a moisturiser.

However, when asked whether he is about to play Jagger in the biopic, Harry is said to have coyly smiled but remained silent.