Queen's favourite birthday gifts revealed as she turns 91

The Queen turns 91 today - her "real" birthday, as the monarch traditionally has two.

The royal is thought to be at Windsor Castle, where she traditionally spends a month-long residence, known as Easter Court.

Her "official" birthday - marked by the Trooping the Colour ceremony - takes place in the summer.

Today's more low-key anniversary may suit the monarch, who is said to prefer practical gifts to overly extravagant ones.

A washing-up apron and a casserole dish given to her by family members are among her most treasured gifts.