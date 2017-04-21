Specialist nurse shortage leaves incurable breast cancer patients 'feeling alone'

A woman with incurable breast cancer has told how she feels "left alone" and "without the support" she needs, due to a lack of specialist NHS nurses.

A study for Breast Cancer Care has found that only 42% of NHS trusts say they do not have the staff to allocate people with terminal breast cancer a specialist nurse.

However, 95% of women with primary breast cancer have a named specialist nurse who they can contact for support, guidance and information.

Laura Ashurst was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2007, and says the support she received then was vastly different to that she received when she was diagnosed with primary breast cancer in 2001 and 2004.

"I felt as though I was left very much alone and without the support I needed," Ms Ashurst said.

"A diagnosis of secondary breast cancer is an enormous blow, an enormous psychological and emotional blow, and it's that kind of support that input from a speicalist nurse that I've found very, very sadly, lacking."

Ms Ashurst told how instead she had been forced to find support herself.

She continued: "I feel the NHS has let me down by not having the right, adequate support that I need and that people like me need."