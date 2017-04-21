The Queen's birthday: A life in numbers

The Queen, who turns 91 today, is Britain's longest-reigning monarch, as well as the longest serving living monarch in the world today.

The first child of the then Duke and Duchess of York, Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street, the Mayfair home of her mother's parents, the Earl and Countess of Strathmore.

She acceded to the throne in 1952 and over the course of an impressive 65 year reign has seen a number of significant milestones.

Here is a look at Queen Elizabeth II in numbers: