Theresa May's press secretary quits after General Election called

Theresa May's press secretary has quit following the Prime Minister's announcement of a snap General Election.

Lizzie Loudon is the second member of Ms May's inner circle to resign in days.

Ms Loudon's departure comes after Katie Perrior quit as director of communications on Tuesday, the same day as Ms May announced the snap June 8 election.

A former aide to Iain Duncan Smith when he was work and pensions secretary, Ms Loudon said she was not expecting to come back into the Government after working on the Brexit campaign last year.

But she was "honoured" to be asked to work on Ms May's leadership campaign and was retained as press secretary after she became PM.

"I always thought and intended that my departure from Government last year - to work on the Leave campaign - would be final, and I would move on to other things," she said.

"None of us expected a leadership campaign, but I was honoured to be asked to work on Theresa's campaign, and to come into Government.

"By anyone's standards it has been the most amazing - and historic - nine months. And it was thrilling to be a part of."