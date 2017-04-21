- ITV Report
Ugo Ehiogu: England manager Gareth Southgate pays tribute to 'gentle giant'
England manager Gareth Southgate has said he is "stunned and deeply saddened" by the death of his former teammate Ugo Ehiogu.
The 44-year-old died in the early hours of Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Southgate and Ehiogu spent much of their club careers playing alongside each other in defence during spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.
The England manager described Ehiogu as "a gentle giant away from football" and "a colossus on the pitch", saying he will "always cherish" the memories of playing alongside and winning trophies with him.
The world of football has been shocked by Ehiogu's death, with Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce, former teammate Mark Bosnich and Everton midfielder Gareth Barry among those paying tribute to him.
Ehiogu, who earned four caps for the national team, was the Under-23 coach at Tottenham.
He leaves behind his wife Gemma and a son.
