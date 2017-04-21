UK cities invited to make 2022 Commonwealth Games bid

The government has called on UK cities interested in hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games to submit detailed proposals.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said the Games could provide the opportunity to show Britain "as an outward-looking nation that is confident on the world stage".

"The British people embrace these events and always give a warm welcome to the world.

"I would urge cities to consider if they have the desire and capability to stage the Games in 2022 as they could bring benefits not just to their city but across the country."

Bradley also vowed to work with cities and relevant Commonwealth Games Associations on a "detailed assessment" of whether to submit an official bid.

Liverpool has already thrown its hat into the ring as potential host to the event after it was stripped from Durban in March.