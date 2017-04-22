100 firefighters battle huge blaze at warehouse in Essex

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around from the fire which engulfed the warehouse on Chequers lane in Dagenham.

At least 100 firefighters are battling a huge warehouse fire in Essex.

The London Fire Brigade said around half of the warehouse - which contains around 100 tons of mixed waste and machinery - is on fire.

It was called at 5:57pm and is still working "extremely hard to get the fire under control".