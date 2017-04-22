- ITV Report
-
100 firefighters battle huge blaze at warehouse in Essex
At least 100 firefighters are battling a huge warehouse fire in Essex.
Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around from the fire which engulfed the warehouse on Chequers lane in Dagenham.
The London Fire Brigade said around half of the warehouse - which contains around 100 tons of mixed waste and machinery - is on fire.
It was called at 5:57pm and is still working "extremely hard to get the fire under control".
Station Manager Gary Woulds who is at the scene said: "Crews are working extremely hard to get the fire under control. It is currently affecting a single storey warehouse containing approximately 100 tons of mixed waste and machinery. Around half of the warehouse is alight."
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.