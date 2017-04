Arctic air is incoming in the next 24hours and temperatures will fall.

It will feel nippy first thing tomorrow morning before the sunshine gets to work.

To the top and tail end of the country there will be more cloud, making it feel chilly - more so in the breeze.

Thicker cloud will mean some spots of drizzly rain. Scotland will be prone to some notable showers and longer downpours, and here starting to turn much colder by the end of the day.