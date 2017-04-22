American Airlines suspends employee after heated row over pram

The incident occurred Friday on American Airlines flight 591 Credit: AP

American Airlines has suspended an employee after a heated confrontation over a baby's pram. The aftermath of the row was caught on video by a fellow passenger who said a mother was hit with the pram as it was forcibly removed. The video shows the employee saying, "Hit me! Come on, bring it on", when challenged by another male passenger. American Airlines has apologised to the women and her family for the "pain we have caused". The incident occurred Friday on American Airlines flight 591 bound for Dallas from San Francisco International Airport. It follows an incident on a United Airlines plane two weeks ago when a passenger was violently removed from an overbooked flight.

Passenger Surain Adyanthaya, who posted the video to Facebook, said the employee had "violently" taken the pram from the mother, hitting her and narrowly missing her baby. The footage shows the mother sobbing holding her baby and begging flight attendants to return her pram. Other passengers then try and intervene.

American Airlines has apologised to the woman Credit: AP