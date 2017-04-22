Ed Sheeran bounces back to number one after being knocked off top spot last week

Ed Sheeran has bounced back to the number one spot on the charts with his single Shape Of You after being knocked off the top position last week.

Sheeran's track had previously been at the top of the Official Singles Chart for 13 weeks until Harry Styles took the number one slot last week with his debut single Sign Of The Times.

But the One Direction star's song has now been pushed down to fourth place after Sheeran saw a renewed surge in popularity over the past seven days.