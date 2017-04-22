French police officer sheds a tear as he share hugs during 'Angry Police Wives' protest

A police officer appears to shed a tear in France after sharing a hug with a woman protesting the violence against the police in Paris. More than 100 'Angry Police Wives' marched through Paris on Saturday, as the city paid tribute to an officer shot dead on the Champs-Elysees.

Xavier Jugele

Xavier Jugele was killed by two bullets to the head after 39-year-old Karim Cheurfi, a Frenchman born in the Paris suburbs, opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle on Thursday. Two other officers were also wounded before Cheurfi was shot and killed by police.

A woman kisses the police officer after giving him flowers Credit: AP

Jugele would have celebrated his 38th birthday at the beginning of May. Protesters released black balloons signifying police killed in the line of duty and pink balloons for the families they left behind. They waved flags in front of the Eiffel Tower and carried placards saying "don't touch my cop".

Protesters light sparklers and demonstrate in front of the Eiffel Tower Credit: AP