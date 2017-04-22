Government may put air pollution report on hold until after general election

The Government has said a report on air pollution may be delayed until after the general election.

Existing plans to meet EU-mandated air quality limits, which are currently being broken across various areas of the country, were ruled as insufficient by the courts.

The Government was ordered to publish updated clean air plans by April 24 as a result.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has applied to delay publication of the report until after the election in June.

A spokesman said: "We are firmly committed to improving the UK's air quality and cutting harmful emissions.

"We are seeking an extension to comply with pre-election propriety rules."

James Thornton, CEO of environmental lawyers ClientEarth said the plans are essential to safeguard the public's health:

He said: "We are urgently considering the Government's application to delay the publication of the draft Air Quality Plan which was received on Friday evening, less than one working day before the plans are due.

"These plans are essential to safeguard public health and they should be put in place without delay.