Jeremy Corbyn urges Labour activists to 'go for it' in Tory marginal seat

An energised Jeremy Corbyn told activists to "go for it" as he visited a Tory marginal seat on the first weekend of Labour's election campaign.

Mr Corbyn was mobbed and met with cheers from around a hundred party activists knocking on doors and posting leaflets in Warrington South.

He spent just under an hour on the visit, knocking on a door himself - of a local Labour Party member.

Speaking to activists on his eighth campaign visit since the election was called last week, he said: "We're calling time on this Tory government and we've got until June the 8th to get a message out there.

"A message out there of what this country could be. What it could achieve, for everybody. So that nobody and no community is left behind.

"So when we knock on those doors, the message is of hope, the message is of opportunity, the message is of decency for older people and opportunities for younger people.

"We embrace the entire community, that is the Labour way and that is the Labour message.

"Go for it. Get those votes, get their support."

Earlier Mr Corbyn visited a phone bank operation run by Unison in Manchester, and will later travel to Crewe to do a speech in the town centre.

Warrington South was held by Labour until 2010 and the seat, where a Tory MP has a majority of 2,750 in 2015, is being targeted by Corbyn's supporters.