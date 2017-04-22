Man charged over nightclub acid attack

A 21-year-old man has been charged over a nightclub acid attack which left two revellers partially blinded and others disfigured.

The Metropolitan Police have said that Andre Phoenix was charged with seven counts of grievous bodily harm on Saturday.

Detectives are continuing to hunt for Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of reality television star Ferne McCann, after the corrosive liquid was sprayed during a dispute at Mangle in Dalston, east London.

Ms McCann, best known for her appearances on The Only Way Is Essex, has urged her 25-year-old partner, who is from Hertfordshire, to turn himself in to police.

More follows.