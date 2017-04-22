More than 100 killed and wounded in Taliban attack on Afghan army base

Afghan soldiers stand guard at the gates of the military compound. Credit: AP

More than 100 army personnel have been killed and wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Afghanistan. A spokesperson for the Afghanistan Defence Ministry said gunmen wearing army uniforms in a military vehicles and stormed the compound in Balkh province in the north of the country, near to the city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

The attackers shot at soldiers as they prayed in a mosque on the base. Daulat Wairi, a spokesperson for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defence, said there were 10 attackers, two of who carried out suicide attacks, while the other eight were killed in the ensuing gun battle.

The attack happened near Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country. Credit: ITV News