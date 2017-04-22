- ITV Report
Rare Titanic memorabilia expected to fetch thousands at auction
Over 250 items of Titanic and cruise ship memorabilia, including a rare photo of the doomed ship and a fur coat worn by a stewardess on the Titanic, are expected to fetch thousands of pounds at auction.
A sepia photograph of the ocean liner showing it leaving Southampton port is expected to fetch up to £250 at the auction by Henry Aldridge and Sons in Devizes, Wiltshire.
A fur coat worn by stewardess Mabel Bennett is expected to sell for between £50,000 and £80,000 at the auction on Saturday afternoon.
The full length beaver lamb coat was worn by Bennett to protect her from the cold when she was saved in lifeboat number five.
She also wore it when she travelled aboard the Red Star Line SS Lapland, which was used to transport Titanic's crew back to England.
The coat is accompanied by a copy photo of her on the deck of the Lapland with other Titanic stewardesses as they waited to return home.
The coat is the only piece of well provenanced clothing from the Titanic to ever come to auction.