Rare Titanic memorabilia expected to fetch thousands at auction

Over 250 items of Titanic and cruise ship memorabilia, including a rare photo of the doomed ship and a fur coat worn by a stewardess on the Titanic, are expected to fetch thousands of pounds at auction.

A sepia photograph of the ocean liner showing it leaving Southampton port is expected to fetch up to £250 at the auction by Henry Aldridge and Sons in Devizes, Wiltshire.

A fur coat worn by stewardess Mabel Bennett is expected to sell for between £50,000 and £80,000 at the auction on Saturday afternoon.