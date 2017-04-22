- ITV Report
Study finds people take longer to decide on a smartphone than a property
People hunting for a new house take just 27 minutes on average to make a decision on whether to buy a property, according to new research.
The study found that almost a quarter of house hunters said they knew the property was right for them within ten minutes.
The research, from property website Zoopla, found that people spent longer deliberating over a smartphone or tablet than they were to purchase a property.
The decision to buy a smartphone took 46 minutes on average, while those who owned a tablet spent 36 minutes on average making their minds up, the survey of more than 2,000 people found.
Across Britain, buyers in the east of England deliberate the longest, at 32 minutes on average, while those in the East Midlands are the quickest, taking just under 26 minutes on average to decide to buy.
Over half (51%) of home owners surveyed said they had made an offer on the same day they viewed their property.
The ability to make a quick decision over a property could partly be down to many people having done their homework before property viewings.
The average house hunter was found to have spent 75 hours on average in their search, including visiting websites and going to see estate agents. Lawrence Hall, a spokesman for Zoopla, said: "The process of buying a home is a hugely emotive one."
He said that while making a quick decision can help to secure a property in a fast-moving market, buyers should also keep a "strong head" and build up their knowledge before viewing a property and making an offer.