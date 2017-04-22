Study finds people take longer to decide on a smartphone than a property

People hunting for a new house take just 27 minutes on average to make a decision on whether to buy a property, according to new research.

The study found that almost a quarter of house hunters said they knew the property was right for them within ten minutes.

The research, from property website Zoopla, found that people spent longer deliberating over a smartphone or tablet than they were to purchase a property.

The decision to buy a smartphone took 46 minutes on average, while those who owned a tablet spent 36 minutes on average making their minds up, the survey of more than 2,000 people found.