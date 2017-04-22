The Sun publishes apology to footballer Ross Barkley over Kelvin MacKenzie column

The Sun has published an apology to Everton and England footballer Ross Barkley over a column by Kelvin MacKenzie in which he compared the midfielder to a gorilla.

The piece, headlined 'Ross Barkley: Sun apology', appeared after the April 14 opinion piece in the paper sparked uproar and accusations of racism. In his column, MacKenzie described the 23-year-old as "one of our dimmest footballers".

"There is something about the lack of reflection in his eyes which makes me certain not only are the lights not on, there is definitely nobody at home," he wrote.

"I get a similar feeling when seeing a gorilla at the zoo. The physique is magnificent but it's the eyes that tell the story."

He went on to state that Barkley was "an attractive catch in the Liverpool area", as "the only men with similar pay packets are drug dealers and therefore not at nightclubs, as they are often guests of Her Majesty".

Alongside the article was a picture of the eyes of a gorilla, and a picture of Barkley's eyes.