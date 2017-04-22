Tories play down tax rise talk ahead of election

Conservatives have attempted to play down speculation they are planning tax rises if they win the general election on June 8.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has hinted that he wants to drop the party's 2015 manifesto pledge to not increase income tax, VAT or national insurance contributions during the lifetime of the parliament.

Attending the spring meeting of the IMF in Washington, Mr Hammond - who performed a U-turn on the Budget after critics said his changes to NICs breached the manifesto - said he needed more "flexibility" to manage the economy.

His comments were criticised by Labour, who said the Tories were planning a "tax bombshell" while the Liberal Democrats suggested they would hit "white van man".

However, the Financial Times reported that aides to the Chancellor insisted no decision had been taken on whether to drop the tax pledge from the party's manifesto for June's election.