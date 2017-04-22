Trump tells young immigrants they are not targets for deportation

Donald Trump has told young immigrants brought to the US as children who are now there illegally that they can "rest easy" and will not be targets for deportation.

The US President said his administration was "not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals".

Mr Trump had strongly criticised Barack Obama for "illegal executive amnesties", including actions to spare such people from deportation.

But after the election he started speaking more favourably about these immigrants, popularly dubbed "dreamers."

When it comes to them, "this is a case of heart", he said on Friday.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme was launched in 2012 as a stopgap to protect some young immigrants from deportation while the administration continued to push for a broader immigration overhaul in Congress.

Mr Obama's administrative programme offered a reprieve from deportation to those in the country illegally who could prove they arrived before they were 16, had been in the United States for several years and had not committed a crime since.

It mimicked versions of the so-called DREAM Act, which would have provided legal status for young immigrants but was never passed by Congress.

Daca also provides work permits for the immigrants and is renewable every two years. As of December, about 770,000 young immigrants had been approved for the programme.