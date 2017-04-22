Two teenagers killed in Romania avalanche

Two teenagers have died in an avalanche in Romania after a blast of wintry weather hit the country.

Rescue workers recovered the bodies of a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, and said that three others in the group were not in danger.

The group were in the Retezat Mountains in the west of the country, around 220 miles northwest of Bucharest.

Emergency situations chief Raed Arafat said the teenagers were "caught in the avalanche and unfortunately they couldn't be saved".

He continued that local authorities had warned of the high risk of an avalanche in the area and said it was unsafe even to send a helicopter.